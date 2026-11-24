A State Bank of India report advises the RBI to limit the December rate hike to 25 basis points rather than 50 bps, citing risks to financial stability, currency volatility, and potential capital outflows amidst global economic uncertainties.

SBI Report Recommends 25 Bps RBI Rate Hike Instead of 50 Bps Move

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should consider a 25 basis points rate hike in its December monetary policy instead of a jumbo 50 bps increase, as an aggressive move could trigger capital outflows, currency instability and concerns over economic growth, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI). The report said the central bank needs to remain mindful of financial stability amid growing uncertainty in global markets and movements in the Indian rupee. It argued that a 25 bps increase should be sufficient given the current inflation trajectory. "Also, in these uncertain circumstances, RBI should be mindfully cognizant about financial stability amidst the call for a jumbo rate hike of 50 bps in December policy," the report said. The next Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled for December 2–4, with the policy decision to be announced on December 4. Explaining the concerns around global financial stability, the report highlighted growing stress in the US economy, particularly in its housing market, where rising household debt and borrowing costs are putting pressure on consumers. US mortgage debt has reached USD 13.3 trillion, while consumer credit interest rates remain elevated at 11.9 per cent, increasing the burden of debt repayments on households. The report also pointed to weakening housing demand. The pending Home Sales Index fell to a record low of 63 at the end of October, while existing home sales declined to 3.75 million, the lowest level since August 2010. It said homeowners who secured mortgages at historically low interest rates during 2020-21 are reluctant to sell their properties because doing so could mean taking on loans at higher rates. This mortgage rate lock-in effect has restricted the supply of existing homes, keeping property prices elevated despite weak housing transactions. The report said these developments indicate that households are becoming increasingly nervous about their financial future. This uncertainty has also influenced investment behaviour. Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded net inflows of USD 706 million in the first fortnight of November, reversing net outflows of USD 657 million in October. SBI noted that the current situation bears similarities to earlier crisis periods when gold and silver prices initially crashed before recovering sharply, even as equity markets remained under pressure. On artificial intelligence, the report said market corrections can take place even as major innovations continue to develop. Drawing a comparison with Britain's railway expansion in the 1840s, it noted that railway share prices fell 57.5 per cent between August 1845 and April 1850, even as the country was building a new transport system. It argued that AI represents a fundamental change in the cost of cognitive work, but its economic benefits are likely to emerge unevenly. Against this backdrop of global market uncertainty, household financial stress and currency movements, the report stressed the need for the RBI to balance inflation management with financial stability and economic growth.