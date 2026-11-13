TRAI reports show Reliance Jio recorded fewer unsolicited communication complaints than Airtel and Vodafone Idea in Q2 FY 2026-27, despite having a larger subscriber base of 527.25 million users amidst ongoing efforts to curb spam.

Jio Reports Fewer Spam Complaints Than Airtel and Vi in Q2 2026-27

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Reliance Jio, despite having the country's largest telecom subscriber base, recorded fewer complaints related to unsolicited commercial communications (UCC) originating from its network than Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea during the July-September quarter of 2026, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

As per TRAI's quarterly report on action taken against UCC for Q2 of FY 2026-27, Jio had 527.25 million active subscribers as of September 30, 2026, compared with Airtel's 506.7 million and Vodafone Idea's 200.88 million. Despite its larger subscriber base, Jio received 293,716 complaints against calls and SMS originating from its network during the quarter, significantly lower than Airtel's 352,062 and Vodafone Idea's 539,285. Of these, 172,622 complaints against Jio were classified as actionable, compared with 186,013 for Airtel and 319,629 for Vodafone Idea.

On the enforcement front, Jio disconnected 4,963 telecom resources for one year for repeated violations, compared with 7,889 by Airtel and 355 by Vodafone Idea. Jio also blacklisted 274 senders for one year, considerably higher than Airtel's 85 and Vodafone Idea's nine. It also blacklisted 1,506 SMS headers, compared with 882 by Airtel and 770 by Vodafone Idea.

As a terminating access provider, Jio received 696,283 complaints against calls and SMS terminated on its network during the quarter, the highest among the three major private operators. Airtel received 643,546 complaints, while Vodafone Idea received 138,736. Jio forwarded 650,038 complaints to originating networks for necessary action, compared with 635,420 by Airtel and 137,182 by Vodafone Idea.

The TRAI data also showed that Jio's subscriber participation in registering Do Not Disturb (DND) preferences remained relatively lower than its two major competitors. Only 10.7 per cent of Jio's subscriber base had registered DND preferences by September 30, against 17.2 per cent for Airtel and 32.7 per cent for Vodafone Idea. Overall, TRAI said more than 124,000 telecom resources were subjected to enforcement action during the quarter, alongside the blacklisting of 374 senders. The regulator said enforcement targeted multiple layers, including outgoing barring, long-term disconnection, sender blacklisting across operators and SMS header blocking, to curb repeat violations.

India recorded 1.529 million UCC complaints during the July-September quarter, against 714.01 billion calls originated across telecom networks. Of the total complaints, 723,831 were classified as actionable. TRAI also highlighted the role of consumer participation in reporting spam, noting that 1.421 million complaints, or 92.9 per cent of the total, were received through the TRAI DND App during the quarter. The regulator said the app continued to play a critical role in strengthening enforcement against unsolicited commercial communications.