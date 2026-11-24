NSE and BSE will be closed on Tuesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, halting regular equity trading. The MCX will operate on a partial schedule, with trading suspended in the morning and resuming during the evening session as markets observe holiday.

Stock Markets Close for Guru Nanak Jayanti MCX Resumes Evening Trade

Domestic equity markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, while commodity trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will resume during the evening session. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have declared November 24 a trading holiday, suspending regular trading in the equity and equity derivatives segments for the day. The MCX, however, will follow a partial trading schedule. Its morning session will remain closed, while trading will resume during the evening session, according to the exchange's holiday calendar.

The holiday comes after a sharp correction in domestic equities on Monday, when both benchmark indices declined around 1.7 per cent amid selling in banking and metal stocks, global market weakness and profit booking following the recent rally. The Nifty 50 closed at 25,349.65, down 450.95 points or 1.75 per cent, while the BSE Sensex settled at 82,435.99, declining 1,483.72 points or 1.77 per cent. The selling pressure was broad-based, with banking and commodity stocks bearing the brunt of the decline. The Nifty Bank index fell more than 3 per cent to 62,585 after recently touching an all-time high, while the Nifty Metal index recorded the steepest sectoral decline, shedding 3.70 per cent. The Nifty IT index was the only major sectoral index to close in positive territory, gaining 1.8 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said concerns over an artificial intelligence bubble and expectations of tighter US monetary policy had weighed on domestic equities. He also pointed to weak foreign institutional investor sentiment and profit booking after the recent rally. Trading on the NSE and BSE is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, November 25, while the MCX will operate its regular morning and evening sessions.