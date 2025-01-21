Investing in your child's future? Try THIS proven SIP formula

Start investing early for your child's future through SIP. Choose plans with good returns. SIP investments offer inflation-beating returns.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 5:41 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 5:41 PM IST

SIP Investment for Child's Future

Parents worry about their child's future. Investing early for their future is wise. Choose a plan with good returns. SIP investments offer inflation-beating returns.

article_image2

21x10x12 SIP Investment Formula

SIP invests in mutual funds. While market-linked, long-term SIPs offer good returns, unmatched by other small savings schemes. Learn the 21x10x12 formula to make your child a millionaire by 21.

article_image3

SIP Investment Plan

The 21x10x12 formula: Invest in mutual funds via SIP from birth for 21 years. 10 represents Rs. 10,000 monthly SIP. 12 represents the average expected return.

article_image4

SIP for Child's Future

With this formula, a Rs. 10,000 monthly SIP for 21 years totals Rs. 25,20,000. At a 12% average SIP return, you get Rs. 88,66,742 as interest.

article_image5

SIP Investment in Mutual Funds

After 21 years, the total becomes Rs. 1,13,86,742. Your child becomes a millionaire by 21. This secures their future. (Disclaimer: Mutual funds are subject to market risks. Read all scheme related documents carefully.)

