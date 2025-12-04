Indian Railways Student Discount: Huge Savings on Travel; Check Details
Indian Railways offers a 50% to 75% discount on train tickets for school and college students. Get the full details about this railway concession right here.
Student Concession on Train Ticket
Indian Railways has many rules for passengers' convenience. One is the train ticket discount for students. Many don't use this offer as they're unaware, but it truly supports education.
Indian Railways
If you're a student who travels by train, this rule is very useful. As per Indian Railways, students can get a 50% to 75% discount. But remember, this is not available on the IRCTC app.
Train Ticket Counter
To get this offer, you must book at a ticket counter. It's for students aged 12-25 with a valid ID. General students get 50% off, while SC/ST students get up to 75% off.
Travel Discount Rules
This discount only applies to Second and Sleeper Class tickets, not AC or other upper classes. Frequent student travelers can save a good amount of money with this benefit.
Concession for Students
So, if you're a student traveling for studies, exams, or holidays, carry your ID. Buy your ticket at the station to use this offer and reduce your travel costs.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.