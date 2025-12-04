How Does Meesho Do It? Ultra-Low Prices Amazon & Flipkart Can’t Match
Items on Meesho are available at prices that e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart can't match. So, how are such low prices possible for Meesho... what's its business secret?
What is Meesho's business secret?
Meesho targets India's middle class with ultra-low prices, something giants like Amazon can't do. How is this possible? Let's uncover Meesho's business secret.
How are prices so low on Meesho?
A LinkedIn user explained how Meesho's prices are so low. For a ₹269 T-shirt, costs are ₹150 (mfg), ₹50 (marketing), and ₹50-80 (logistics). So where's the profit? Here's the secret.
90 percent of Indians are Meesho's target..
90% of Indian consumers prefer low prices over fast delivery. Meesho targets this group, cutting transport costs to make a profit, unlike the 10% who want speed over price.
Meesho's profits...
Meesho avoids costly air transport and warehouses. It uses software to find empty returning trucks for cheap shipping, cutting delivery costs from ₹80 to ₹30. This is their secret.
Meesho's success mantra..
The secret is logistics. By keeping delivery costs low, Meesho turns a challenge into profit. This asset-light model is a proven success.
