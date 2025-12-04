Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said recruitment for 1,20,579 vacancies is on for 2024-25. He informed Lok Sabha that Indian Railways has provided 5.08 lakh jobs in the last 11 years, emphasizing it's a continuous, transparent process.

Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous processes in Indian Railways considering its size, spatial distribution and criticality of operation, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said, noting that the recruitment process is on for 1,20,579 vacancies notified in 2024 and 2025 and Railways provided 5.08 lakh jobs in the last 11 years.

Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday that adequate and suitable manpower is provided to cater to the regular operations, changes in technology, mechanisations and innovative practices. There were 4.11 lakh recruitments in the Indian Railways during the period from 2004-2005 to 2013-and 5.08 lakh between 2014-2015 and 2024-2025.

Recruitment Process and Updates

Vaishnaw said Railways has completed the first or single-stage Computer-Based Tests for 59,678 posts with no paper leaks, no malpractice and certainty of exams. He said the ongoing recruitment includes 23,000 candidates in safety categories such as Technicians, Junior Engineers, Paramedical Staff, RPF SIs and ALPs The vacancies are filled up primarily by placement of indents by the Railways with Recruitment agencies as per operational and technological requirements.

He said recruitment of 1,20,579 vacancies has been taken up on Indian Railways as per annual calendar 2024 and 2025.

2024 Recruitment Notifications

The Minister said that during January to December 2024, ten Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs) for 92,116 vacancies were notified for filling up of posts of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs), Technicians, Sub-Inspectors, Constables in Railway Protection Force (RPF), Junior Engineers (JEs)/ Depot Material Superintendent (DMS)/ Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), Paramedical Categories, Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate), Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under-Graduate), Ministerial & Isolated Categories and Level-1 categories such as Assistants, Track Maintainers and Pointsman.

Exam and Selection Process Status

The first stage or single-stage Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) for 59,678 posts has been completed. This includes the first stage Computer-Based Test for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (18,799 vacancies) similar test for the post of Technician(14,298 vacancies) and for the post of JE/DMS/CMA (7,951 vacancies).

The second stage CBTs for the posts of ALP, JE/DMS/CMA and Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) have also been completed. This includes the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (18,799 vacancies) and for the post of JE/DMS/CMA (7,951 vacancies) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot (18,799 vacancies) has been completed.

CBT for 32,438 vacancies for level -1 categories commenced from November 27, 2025 in 140 cities in 15 languages.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for 4,208 vacancies of Constable (RPF) commenced from November 13.

The minister said that panels for more than 23,000 candidates for various posts including the posts of Technicians, Junior Engineers, Paramedical Categories, Sub-Inspectors (RPF) and Assistant Loco Pilots have been finalised. The majority of them are in safety categories.

2025 Recruitment Plan

In addition, as per Annual Calendar for the year 2025, seven Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs) for 28,463 vacancies have also been issued.

System Improvements and Transparency

The RRB examinations are quite technical in nature entailing large scale mobilization of men and resources and training of manpower. The Railways overcame all these challenges and successfully conducted the recruitment in a transparent manner, following all laid down guidelines. No instance of paper leakage or similar malpractice has occurred during the entire process, he said.

Vaishnaw said that as a system improvement, the Railway Ministry has introduced a system of publishing an annual calendar from 2024 for recruitment to various categories of Group 'C' posts. The introduction of annual calendar is benefitting the aspirants.

Policy on Contractual Engagement

He said in exigencies of work, contractual engagement is resorted to as a stop-gap arrangement till regular incumbents join the posts. Such contractual engagement is purely temporary and time-bound, and is undertaken only to ensure smooth functioning of Railway operations until posts are filled through regular selection as per extant rules and procedures, the minister said.

Engagement on contract basis is purely contractual in nature and does not confer any right upon such personnel for regular employment, absorption, or continuance in Railway service. Since contractual engagement is carried out only to meet urgent operational requirements, there is no provision for regularization of such contractual staff in Indian Railways, the Minister said. (ANI)