What are the rules to follow?

So, what exactly are the rules? Don't play loud music or reels; always use headphones. Avoid talking loudly on your phone or with co-passengers at night. In reserved coaches, you must switch off the lights after 10 PM. The middle berth should be pulled up by 10 PM and lowered only at 6 AM. The Railways has warned that breaking any of these rules will lead to a fine.