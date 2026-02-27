Indian Railways Cracks Down on Night Noise, Announces Fines After 10 PM
Indian Railways has brought some great news that will be a huge relief for senior citizens travelling by train. Check out all the details you need to know here.
14
Image Credit : gemini and social media
Backbone of Indian Transport
Trains are the backbone of Indian transport, with lakhs of people travelling daily. Unlike shaky bus journeys, train berths promise a good night's sleep. But lately, some things have been ruining this peace and quiet for passengers.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Google
Rules Broken After 10 PM
In reserved coaches, rules are clear: no loud phone calls from 10 PM to 6 AM. You must use headphones for movies or reels, and lights must be switched off. But these days, many people just ignore these rules. Some youngsters watch reels and movies on full volume, treating the coach like their own home.
34
Image Credit : Asianet News
Senior Citizens
People also talk loudly on the phone and don't turn off the lights, causing a lot of trouble for fellow passengers. This especially affects senior citizens over 60. They feel frustrated that they can't sleep peacefully even after paying for a berth. Now, Indian Railways has issued a strict warning: anyone listening to loud music, watching reels, or breaking rules after 10 PM will face a heavy fine.
44
Image Credit : social media
What are the rules to follow?
So, what exactly are the rules? Don't play loud music or reels; always use headphones. Avoid talking loudly on your phone or with co-passengers at night. In reserved coaches, you must switch off the lights after 10 PM. The middle berth should be pulled up by 10 PM and lowered only at 6 AM. The Railways has warned that breaking any of these rules will lead to a fine.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos