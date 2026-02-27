Gold Price RISES Again On 27th February: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are changing every single day, and today they've shot up again compared to yesterday. This story gives you the complete list of today's 22 and 24 carat gold rates for major cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi
Image Credit : Gold Price\Twitter
Gold Price
Gold rates are changing every day, and they are currently hovering around the 1.5 lakh mark (for 10 grams). The prices have been climbing for the past few months, with no major dips. Today, the rates have gone up again compared to yesterday. Let's take a quick look at the city-wise prices.
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price RISES
Here's the gold rate in Kolkata today. For 22 carat gold, the price is ₹14,810 per gram, and for 24 carat, it's ₹16,157 per gram. Yesterday, the rates were ₹14,760 for 22 carat and ₹16,102 for 24 carat.
Image Credit : Getty
Chennai, Mumbai
In Chennai, 22 carat gold costs ₹14,900 per gram, while 24 carat is priced at ₹16,255. In Mumbai, the rate for 22 carat gold is ₹14,810 per gram, and for 24 carat, it is ₹16,157 per gram.
Image Credit : Getty
Delhi, Bengaluru
Today in Delhi, you'll pay ₹14,825 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹16,172 for 24 carat. Down south in Bengaluru, the price for 22 carat is ₹14,810 per gram, and for 24 carat, it's ₹16,157 per gram.
Image Credit : Getty
Ahmedabad
Let's check the rates in Ahmedabad. 22 carat gold is selling for ₹14,815 per gram, and 24 carat is at ₹16,162. In Kerala, the price for 22 carat is ₹14,810 per gram, and for 24 carat, it's ₹16,157 per gram.
Image Credit : Getty
Hyderabad, Jaipur
In Hyderabad, the gold rate for 22 carat is ₹14,810 per gram, and for 24 carat, it's ₹16,157. Meanwhile, in Jaipur, 22 carat gold is priced at ₹14,825 per gram, and 24 carat is at ₹16,172 per gram.
Image Credit : Getty
Nagpur, Patna
Here are today's gold prices for Nagpur and Patna. In Nagpur, 22 carat gold is ₹14,810 per gram and 24 carat is ₹16,157. In Patna, the rate for 22 carat is ₹14,815 per gram, while 24 carat is ₹16,162.
Image Credit : Getty
Lucknow, Madurai
In Lucknow, the price for 22 carat gold is ₹14,825 per gram, and for 24 carat, it's ₹16,172. In Madurai, 22 carat gold costs ₹14,900 per gram, and 24 carat is priced at ₹16,255 per gram.
Image Credit : ANI
Surat, Bhubaneswar
Checking the prices in Surat, 22 carat gold is at ₹14,815 per gram and 24 carat is at ₹16,162. In Bhubaneswar, the rate for 22 carat is ₹14,810 per gram, and for 24 carat, it's ₹16,157 per gram.
Image Credit : Getty
Chandigarh, Vadodara
In Chandigarh, 22 carat gold is selling for ₹14,825 per gram, and 24 carat for ₹16,172. Over in Vadodara, the price for 22 carat is ₹14,815 per gram, and for 24 carat, it's ₹16,162 per gram.
