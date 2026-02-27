Debt-Free Summer Travel: Smart Ways to Plan Without Financial Stress
Want to enjoy your summer holidays without the stress of loans? The secret is simple: plan ahead! By booking your travel and stay 60-90 days early and sticking to a budget, you can have a fantastic trip without any financial worries.
Image Credit : Getty
A Solid Plan Will Always Help You
A family is seen enjoying their vacation abroad. For many middle-class families, the fun of a summer trip is often followed by the stress of EMIs. But with a 'pakka' plan, you can travel happily without taking loans or dipping into your savings.
Image Credit : gemini
Advance Planning is the First Step
A train is seen on a bridge amidst lush greenery. Travel costs are the biggest expense. If you book tickets at the last minute during peak season, you might pay 30-50% extra. To avoid this, book your train or bus tickets 60 to 90 days in advance. This simple step can save you a lot of money.
Image Credit : gemini
Smart Savings and Spending
A view of the Shore Temple at Mahabalipuram. Create a budget for your trip now and split it for food, travel, and shopping. For local travel, use public transport instead of hiring a private car. It's much more economical. And why not start a 'tour savings plan' for next year's trip today?
Image Credit : gemini
Plan the 'Route' for Your Budget Tour!
A colourful temple tower in Kanchipuram stands tall. With proper planning, your summer holiday can be full of happy memories, not money troubles. So, what are you waiting for? Start planning the 'route' for your budget-friendly tour now!
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Enjoy Your Trip
A beautiful beach in Goa with shacks and tourists. Did you know the Union Budget has set aside funds to train 10,000 tourist guides? For those dreaming of an international trip, Bali is a great budget-friendly option. You can also use apps like 'TravelSpend' to keep track of your expenses.
