The International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, on Wednesday, formalised a Framework for Action (FFA) to deepen their partnership in advancing solar energy skills and capacity building across ISA member countries. The agreement focuses on strengthening human resource development, academic collaboration, and technology cooperation to support the global energy transition.

As per the press release, the framework aims to train renewable energy engineers, research professionals, and Solar Technology Application Centre (STAR-C) trainers. The partnership builds on existing cooperation between the ISA and IIT Delhi's Department of Energy Science and Engineering, which has previously supported M. Tech. programmes for professionals from 18 developing countries across Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

Expanding a Successful Partnership

Director General of the International Solar Alliance, Ashish Khanna, said, "Over the last five years, over a hundred students undertook masters in renewable energy through our partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, where they are now taking on leadership roles across Africa, SIDS, and neighbouring regions, driving solar deployment and energy access where it is needed most."

Future Plans and New Programmes

The new framework expands these efforts by launching a one-year post-graduate diploma programme based on a "Train-the-Trainers" model. This initiative, conducted in collaboration with Institut National de l'Énergie Solaire (France), seeks to establish a global framework for clean energy capability. Future plans include expanding academic opportunities to include Master's programmes in Public Policy and Ph.D. pathways specifically for the solar energy sector. "This has the potential to transform the human capability on solar energy in Global South countries," Khanna added.

Core Areas of Collaboration

The collaboration covers four core areas: capacity building, academic programmes, joint research, and knowledge exchange. The research component will focus on solar resource assessment, quality standards, and emerging technologies. Both institutions also intend to co-host workshops and seminars to strengthen the global solar knowledge ecosystem.

Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said, "We are delighted to sign this agreement with ISA to develop global capacity in solar and renewable energy. This will benefit the Global South and India to build a sustainable pathway to net zero."

Integrating Advanced Technologies

The institute plans to integrate advanced technologies into these programmes to modernise energy systems. "We will be incorporating the latest techniques of AI, ML and Blockchain to enhance distributed solar and ensure security in future sustainable energy systems," Prof. Banerjee said.

The MoU was signed by Ashish Khanna and Prof. Rangan Banerjee in the presence of senior officials from both organisations, including Prof. Vivek V. Buwa, Deputy Director (Strategy & Planning), and Felipe Saliba, Chief of Unit KMID, ISA. "The partnership reinforces a shared commitment to building long-term capability for the global solar transition," the release said. (ANI)