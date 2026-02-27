Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi welcomed Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra ahead of PM Modi's inauguration of the company's Rs 22,516 crore ATMP plant in Sanand. The facility will create 5,000 jobs and manufacture memory products for the global market.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi hosted a welcome dinner for Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and senior members of the semiconductor leadership team on Friday, ahead of the historic inauguration of the company's facility scheduled for tomorrow.

In a post on X, Sanghavi stated, "Welcome, Micron Technology, to Gujarat! Had a warm welcome dinner with President & CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and senior members of the Micron semiconductor leadership team ahead of the historic inauguration tomorrow. Our collaboration is already strong, and tomorrow Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi will inaugurate the Micron plant in Gujarat a landmark moment for India's semiconductor journey."

Landmark Investment for Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Micron Technology's state-of-the-art ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging) plant in Sanand, Gujarat, on February 28, according to a Gujarat CMO release. Micron Semiconductor Technology India Pvt. Ltd. has invested Rs 22,516 crore. The launch of this ATMP facility in the state marks the beginning of a new chapter in India's semiconductor journey, the release said.

The Gujarat CMO mentioned that Gujarat continues to lead India's semiconductor sector, and with the focused efforts of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Micron's plant in Sanand is on track to become operational on time. The ATMP facility will manufacture SSD Solid State Drive storage devices, as well as RAM type DRAM and NAND products. At present, 2,000 people are working in the facility. Eventually, 5,000 direct employment opportunities will be created. According to the Micron team, specially-abled citizens are serving as operators and technicians, and the facility provides opportunities to skilled people from all sections of society.

Powering the Future of AI

Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology, stated that memory and storage are central to today's technology, particularly in the artificial intelligence (AI) field. He remarked that AI systems depend heavily on strong memory and storage support to function efficiently. As AI continues to deliver faster and real-time responses, the demand for more advanced memory solutions is steadily increasing.

Inside the Semiconductor Manufacturing Process

From Sand to Silicon Wafers

As per the release, the functioning of an ATMP plant begins with wafer chips. The process starts with sand, from which pure silicon is extracted. The silicon is melted and shaped into a cylinder called an ingot. This ingot is then sliced into thin discs known as wafers. At the fabrication plant, electronic patterns are printed on these wafers, and multiple layers are added. Through a process called photolithography, these layers are carefully arranged to form transistors on the wafers. This is how memory is created, and memory circuits are built within the wafers.

Assembly, Testing, and Packaging

Finally, the wafers are cut into small square pieces, known as chips. The chips then reach the ATMP plant. Here, they are first assembled. In the next stage, they undergo detailed testing to check speed, memory capacity and overall performance. After testing, the chips are marked with the necessary details and finally packaged and ready for the market.

Sanand Plant to Serve Global Market

The Sanand plant will manufacture integrated circuit packages, modules and solid state drives for the global market. It will receive advanced DRAM and NAND wafers from Micron's global factories and convert them into finished memory products. These products will support the rising demand for memory and storage solutions in the AI sector, said the Gujarat CMO release. (ANI)