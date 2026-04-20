ICICI Bank to HDFC Bank: Top 13 Stocks in Focus Today Amid Q4 Results Buzz
The stock market is set for a busy day as companies roll out Q4 earnings, triggering sharp moves. Traders should track key announcements, results, and market reactions across 13 major stocks today.
Yes Bank Share
Yes Bank has surprised everyone this time. The bank's profit has jumped by nearly 45% to Rs 1,068 crore. Its net interest income also showed good growth. All eyes will be on this share today.
Trent Share
There's big news for investors in this Tata Group company. The board is meeting on April 22 to consider issuing bonus shares. The company is also planning to raise funds.
HDFC Bank Share
The country's largest private bank has posted stable results. Its profit grew by 9.1% year-on-year to Rs 19,221 crore. The net interest income has also seen an improvement.
ICICI Bank Share
ICICI Bank has also put up a strong performance. The bank's profit increased by 8.5% to Rs 13,701.7 crore. Its core banking income (NII) has shown good strength.
IDFC FIRST Bank Share
The bank has made it easier for its customers to pay taxes. You can now make digital payments like customs duty and excise tax directly from the bank's portal.
Jio Financial Services Share
Jio Financial's results were a bit mixed. While the company's revenue more than doubled, its net profit fell by about 14%. We'll have to see how the market reacts to this today.
Network18 Media Share
There's good news from the media sector for Network18. The company's operational profit (EBITDA) has increased by about 60%, while its revenue registered a 9.7% growth.
Cipla Share
The US regulator (USFDA) has completed its inspection of Cipla's Goa plant. The inspection ran from April 6 to April 17, and the company is now awaiting the next steps.
Lupin Share
The news for Lupin could be a bit worrying. The USFDA has issued 3 observations after inspecting the company's plant in New Jersey, USA.
Aurobindo Pharma Share
This pharma company has received a major approval from the US. The company got the final green light to manufacture and sell 'Dextromethorphan' oral suspension.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Share
The company has resolved an old dispute. The financial transaction dispute with ZTE Telecom has ended, and the company has withdrawn its appeal from the court.
Coforge Share
There's news of a senior executive's resignation from this IT company. The company's M&A Head, Anup Kumar, has stepped down from his post.
HG Infra Engineering Share
This company has bagged a huge road project worth Rs 1,582 crore in Odisha. The company has also set up a new unit (SPV) to complete this work.
Disclaimer: The information provided here is for educational purposes only. This is not any kind of investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell shares. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Before putting money in any share, please consult your financial advisor or a market expert.
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