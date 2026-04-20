Yes Bank Share

Yes Bank has surprised everyone this time. The bank's profit has jumped by nearly 45% to Rs 1,068 crore. Its net interest income also showed good growth. All eyes will be on this share today.

Trent Share

There's big news for investors in this Tata Group company. The board is meeting on April 22 to consider issuing bonus shares. The company is also planning to raise funds.

HDFC Bank Share

The country's largest private bank has posted stable results. Its profit grew by 9.1% year-on-year to Rs 19,221 crore. The net interest income has also seen an improvement.