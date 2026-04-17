Wipro to Vedanta: 10 Stocks Driving Market Buzz Today, April 17
The stock market is set for a buzzing Friday, April 17, with key stocks in focus due to recent developments. From Wipro’s buyback buzz to Angel One’s strong earnings, here’s what to watch.
Wipro Share
Wipro's profit may have dipped slightly by 1.9%, but the company surprised everyone by announcing a massive ₹15,000 crore share buyback. It will buy back shares at ₹250 per share. This is huge news for investors.
Angel One Share
The last quarter was fantastic for the broking firm Angel One. Its profit shot up by 83.5% to ₹320.2 crore. The company also saw a 38% jump in revenue. We can expect this stock to see some good momentum today.
Waaree Renewable Share
This solar sector company has posted 'powerful' results. Its profit grew by 66%, and it recorded a massive 131% jump in revenue.
HDFC Life Share
The company's profit has increased by about 5%. The good news is that the board has recommended a dividend of ₹2.10 per share. This is a positive signal for long-term investors.
Paras Defence Share
There's some big positive news for this defence sector stock. Paras Defence has tied up with a US company. Together, they will work on 'air-to-air refueling' technology for the Indian army. This strategic partnership could bring in big orders for the company in the future.
IHCL Share
Tata Group's Indian Hotels company is expanding very fast. They have now signed a new 'Gateway Hotel' project in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh. This is a big step for the company's business, considering the growing scope of tourism in the North-East.
Alok Industries Share
Here's some slightly worrying news for investors in this Reliance-backed company. Its loss has widened to ₹192.54 crore, compared to about ₹74 crore during the same period last year. The poor results might affect the share price today.
Ashok Leyland Share
This heavy vehicle manufacturer has said that while demand for its trucks is very good in the Middle East, production at its UAE plant has slowed down due to supply chain problems. This is a mixed signal that traders will be watching closely.
Vedanta Share
Today might be a bit difficult for Vedanta. An FIR has been filed against the management after a tragic accident at the company's power plant in Chhattisgarh. This legal action and the plant's situation could negatively affect the stock's sentiment.
BCCL Share
Bharat Coking Coal Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India, has raised safety concerns. The company stated that its security system has failed to stop illegal mining in coal mines. Those tracking the coal sector should keep this news in mind.
Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational purposes only. It is not any kind of investment advice or a 'buy-sell' call. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Before putting money in any share, please consult your financial advisor or a SEBI-registered market expert.
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