Wipro Share

Wipro's profit may have dipped slightly by 1.9%, but the company surprised everyone by announcing a massive ₹15,000 crore share buyback. It will buy back shares at ₹250 per share. This is huge news for investors.

Angel One Share

The last quarter was fantastic for the broking firm Angel One. Its profit shot up by 83.5% to ₹320.2 crore. The company also saw a 38% jump in revenue. We can expect this stock to see some good momentum today.