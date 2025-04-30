To address the financial struggles of small business owners and traditional artisans across India, the central government has introduced the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana. This visionary scheme aims to empower individuals engaged in ancient trades by providing collateral-free loans of up to Rs 3 lakh at a low 5% interest rate.

Recognizing the challenges faced by those in the informal sector, this initiative seeks to provide financial assistance and skill development opportunities to foster self-reliance and business growth.