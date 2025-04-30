Mother Dairy increases milk prices in Delhi-NCR; consumers react to Rs 2/litre hike
Mother Dairy
In a move that could squeeze household budgets—especially those of middle-class families—Mother Dairy has announced a hike of up to Rs 2 per litre on its liquid milk variants. The revised prices will come into effect starting Wednesday, April 30, 2025, across the National Capital Region (NCR), Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.
Price hike driven by higher procurement costs
According to the company, the price revision was triggered by a substantial increase in procurement costs due to early summer onset and persistent heatwave conditions. A Mother Dairy spokesperson, quoted by ANI, said, "Mother Dairy is constrained to revise the consumer price of its liquid milk by up to Rs 2 per litre, effective April 30, 2025. This revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have risen by Rs 4–5 per litre over the past few months."
New retail prices across milk variants
The hike affects nearly all major milk categories sold by Mother Dairy. Here are the updated prices:
Bulk Vended Milk (Toned): Rs 56/L (up from Rs 54/L)
Full Cream Milk: Rs 69/L (up from Rs 68/L)
Cow Milk: Rs 57/L (up from Rs 56/L)
Double-Toned Milk: Rs 51/L (up from Rs 49/L)
This is one of the steepest hikes seen recently and is expected to impact both direct consumers and small businesses dependent on daily dairy supplies.
Mixed reactions from consumers
The announcement has drawn a range of reactions from daily milk consumers. While some brushed off the hike as minimal, others expressed concern over its impact on daily expenses.
"This will affect the common man somewhere, but Rs 2 or ruppee 1 is not a significant rate increase," said a regular buyer.
However, another consumer voiced frustration:
"The rate might not affect rich people, but it is going to affect the common man. I request the government to not allow Mother Dairy to increase the rates."