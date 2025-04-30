Petrol, diesel prices on April 30, 2025: Fuel rates hold steady across major cities
Prices are reviewed daily at 6 am, reflecting global oil market conditions and currency exchange rates, ensuring transparency for Indian consumers.
Petrol and diesel prices
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept petrol and diesel prices stable on Wednesday (April 30) continuing the price freeze trend that began in May 2022. Prices are reviewed daily at 6 am, reflecting global oil market conditions and currency exchange rates, ensuring transparency for Indian consumers.
Fuel prices remain unchanged
Fuel rates across India have largely remained unchanged since the central government, along with several state governments, slashed excise duties and VAT in mid-2022. The move was aimed at curbing inflation and easing the financial burden on households following a sharp rise in global crude oil prices triggered by geopolitical tensions.
City-wise fuel prices on April 30
Here are the petrol and diesel prices in some major cities:
New Delhi: Rs 94.72 (Petrol), Rs 87.62 (Diesel)
Mumbai: Rs 104.21 (Petrol), Rs 92.15 (Diesel)
Kolkata: Rs 103.94 (Petrol), Rs 90.76 (Diesel)
Chennai: Rs 100.75 (Petrol), Rs 92.34 (Diesel)
Bengaluru: Rs 102.92 (Petrol), Rs 89.02 (Diesel)
Hyderabad: Rs 107.46 (Petrol), Rs 95.70 (Diesel)
Jaipur: Rs 104.72 (Petrol), Rs 90.21 (Diesel)
Lucknow: Rs 94.69 (Petrol), Rs 87.80 (Diesel)
Fuel prices vary from state to state due to differences in freight charges, VAT, and local taxes.
How OMCs set fuel prices
OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum adjust fuel prices based on a dynamic pricing mechanism. This considers international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. Despite daily reviews, the government continues to play a role in price control through taxes and regulatory mechanisms such as base pricing and retail margins.