Gold prices continued to fall in the national capital on Thursday, extending their losing streak to eight consecutive sessions. The price of 99.9% pure gold dropped by Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,34,500 per 10 grams, including all taxes, according to local traders. It had closed at Rs 1,35,800 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

The latest fall means gold has become cheaper by Rs 12,400 per 10 grams since November 9, when it was priced at Rs 1,46,900. A stronger Indian rupee and growing concerns about possible interest rate increases in the United States have put pressure on the yellow metal.