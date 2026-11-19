In October 2026, SEBI resolved 5,975 investor grievances via the SCORES platform. New complaints totaled 5,365, with an average resolution time of nine days for regulated entities to provide action reports on investor disputes.

SEBI Disposes of 5,975 Investor Complaints via SCORES in October 2026

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) disposed of 5,975 investor complaints during October 2026 through the SEBI Complaint Redressal System (SCORES), according to data sourced from SEBI. At the start of the month, 6,509 complaints remained pending as on September 30, 2026.

During October, the online grievance redressal platform received 5,365 new complaints, while 5,899 complaints remained pending as on October 31, 2026, with regulated entities, Designated Bodies, SEBI, and investors awaiting review. Regulated entities took an average resolution time of nine days in October 2026 to provide an Action Taken Report (ATR) to investors. For complaints under first-level review, the average resolution time to submit an ATR stood at four days during the same period. Pending complaints also included cases where entities and Designated Bodies submitted their Action Taken Reports within the stipulated time, as the system kept them pending to allow investors an opportunity to escalate matters in case of dissatisfaction.

SCORES is an online system where investors in the securities market can lodge their complaints through a web URL and an app. The new version has also been made more user-friendly. The new version aims to reduce and make uniform timelines for the redressal of investor complaints across the securities market -- 21 calendar days from the date of receipt of the complaint. Under the SCORES 2.0 workflow, complaints automatically route to the concerned regulated entity, which has 21 days to submit an ATR to the investor. This auto-routing eliminates time lapses in the flow of complaints and monitors timely redressal. Also, provisions were made to provide two levels of review: First review by a 'Designated Body' if the investor is dissatisfied with the resolution provided by the concerned regulated entity. Second review by SEBI if the investor is still dissatisfied after the first review. Investors hold a 15-day window to opt for a first-level review if dissatisfied with an entity's ATR, during which the complaint stays on the pending list. If the investor does not seek a review within 15 days, the system disposes of the complaint. Similarly, after a Designated Body takes up a first-level review and submits an ATR, the investor receives another 15 days to opt for a second-level review by SEBI. If no review is sought, the complaint stands disposed of, while SEBI handles the matter and submits an ATR if the second-level review is chosen. A complaint also counts as disposed of if the investor opts for the Online Disputes Redressal (ODR) mechanism.