IRDAI Chairman Ajay Seth emphasized at the CII-DFS Financing Summit that insurance value lies in claim reliability. He urged insurers to improve product clarity, transparency, and complaint handling to strengthen trust with policyholders.

IRDAI Chairman Emphasizes Claims Reliability at CII-DFS Financing Summit 2026

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Insurance is a promise, and the test of any reform is whether that promise is kept when the customer needs it most, said Ajay Seth, Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Delivering the standalone keynote address at the CII-DFS Financing Summit 2026 in Mumbai, Seth stated that the real value of a policy lies in what the policyholder receives when a claim arises rather than the promise made at the time of sale.

Seth identified three touchpoints that build or weaken trust between insurers and policyholders: product choice, claim experience, and complaint handling. He noted that the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Act recognises the need for reforms to expand coverage and strengthen financial resilience. On product design, the IRDAI Chairman observed that policies must be easy to read and understand so markets compete on who sells best rather than who sells hardest. He suggested four measures, including price access without seeking personal details upfront and plain-language summaries in local languages covering scope, inclusions, and returns. The central idea, he said, was that the customer should be able to see the product before the product sees the customer. A product which a customer can read, he noted, is a product a customer is likely to keep.

Turning to claims, Seth cautioned that the claim settlement ratio offers little meaning to policyholders because it is commonly reported by count rather than amount and includes partial payments and repudiations. He urged insurers to communicate documentation requirements clearly at the outset to avoid delays between first and last document reporting. Seth noted that insurers should compete on product strength and performance, and metrics which make sense to the consumers. Highlighting pending litigation, he stated that around 10 lakh third-party motor accident cases are pending before tribunals, with the oldest dating back to 1989, against which the industry holds reserves of about Rs 87,000 crore. Over 2 lakh insurance cases also remain pending before consumer commissions.

Regarding grievances, Seth said complaints must be treated as feedback to improve the service chain, noting that around 60 per cent of cases before Bima Bharosa and the ombudsperson are decided in favour of policyholders. He described the proposed Public Insurance Registry as an exercise in data governance to shift from 'know your customer' to 'know your product, know your insurer and know your distributor'. For health insurance, Seth announced two industry working groups on real-time claim visibility and standardised metrics, alongside a proposal to use ABHA as the identity for all health covers. Speaking at the event, Tapan Singhel, Chair of the CII National Committee on Insurance and Pensions and Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj General Insurance, observed that 'Surakshit Bharat' would be the next national priority after 'Viksit Bharat', requiring simple products and friction-free transparency. CII President R Mukundan added that the ambition of 'Insurance for All by 2047' is integral to financial security and building a society where households and enterprises have meaningful protection against risk. (ANI)