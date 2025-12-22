Gold Price Rises Today On December 22nd: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices went up a bit more on Monday. During the wedding season, what's the going rate for the yellow metal? Find out the prices for 22-24 carat gold in major cities like Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices rose again on Monday. Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities... Today's gold price in Kolkata: 18 Carat - 1g at ₹10146 (up ₹82), 10g at ₹101460 (up ₹820).
Today's gold price in Kolkata
22 Carat: 1g at ₹12400 (up ₹100), 10g at ₹124000 (up ₹1000). 24 Carat: 1g at ₹13528 (up ₹110), 10g at ₹135280 (up ₹1100).
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Hyderabad (per 10g): 22K at ₹124000, 24K at ₹135280. Today's gold price in Patna (per 10g): 22K at ₹124050, 24K at ₹135330.
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Mumbai (per 10g): 22K at ₹124000, 24K at ₹135280. Today's gold price in Delhi (per 10g): 22K at ₹124050, 24K at ₹135430.
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Jaipur (per 10g): 22K at ₹124050, 24K at ₹135430. Today's gold price in Chennai (per 10g): 22K at ₹124800, 24K at ₹136150.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.