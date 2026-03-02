Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was the guest of honour at the Pillai Group of Institutions' Degree Distribution Ceremony, a milestone event as it transitions to Pillai University. He spoke on India's infrastructure growth and Panvel's key role.

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari was the guest of honour at the Degree Distribution Ceremony of the students of Pillai Group of Institutions. The ceremony holds special significance as it marks one of the final degree distribution events for graduating batches under the University of Mumbai affiliation, symbolising the culmination of decades of academic excellence and institutional legacy as the institution transitions into its new chapter as Pillai University.

Gadkari on National Growth and Panvel's Role

Addressing the gathering, Minister Gadkari spoke about the unprecedented infrastructure transformation taking place across India and the nation's accelerated growth trajectory. He highlighted the strategic importance of Panvel as a key hub in upcoming national infrastructure and development corridors, noting that institutions like Pillai University are uniquely positioned to stand at the centre of this growth and contribute to nation-building through quality education.

Distinguished Guests in Attendance

The occasion also saw the presence of several distinguished guests, including Francis Joseph, CEO - GEMS Education India; Mahesh Baldi, MLA - Uran; Dr. K. M. Vasudevan Pillai, CEO - Mahatma Education Society; Dr. Daphne Pillai, Secretary; Dr. Priam Pillai, Chief Operating Officer; Franav Pillai, Deputy CEO; Dr. Nivedita Shreyans, Chief PRO; Dr. Pragnesh Shah, Director; and Nitin Patil, Mayor of Panvel Municipal Corporation, among other eminent dignitaries.

Ceremony Highlights

During the ceremony, Nitin Gadkari personally awarded degree certificates to meritorious students, making the moment even more memorable and inspiring for the graduating batch and their families. On the occasion, Dr. K. M. Vasudevan Pillai presented the Minister with his book "Edunation", which reflects his vision on education, nation-building, institutional leadership, and the transformative role of quality higher education in shaping India's future.

The event concluded on a note of pride, achievement, and aspiration, marking a historic milestone that bridges a celebrated legacy with a bold and promising future. (ANI)