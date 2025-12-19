Gold Price FALLS Today on December 19: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Prices: After continuous rise for past few months, gold prices saw a drop today. The new prices for 22, 24-carat gold in various cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi have been announced. Today's price is quite a bit lower than yesterday's
Gold Price
For the last few months, gold prices have been in the six-figure range. The price is constantly changing. Amidst this, there was a drop today. The price has decreased quite a bit from yesterday.
Kolkata Gold Price
Today's gold price in Kolkata-
22 Carat - 12,300 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 13,418 per 1 gram
Yesterday's gold price in Kolkata was-
22 Carat - 12,360 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 13,484 per 1 gram
Chennai, Mumbai
Today's gold price in Chennai-
22 Carat - 12,380 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 13,506 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Mumbai-
22 Carat - 12,300 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 13,418 per 1 gram
Delhi, Bengaluru
Today's gold price in Delhi-
22 Carat - 12,315 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 13,433 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Bengaluru-
22 Carat - 12,300 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 13,418 per 1 gram
Ahmedabad, Kerala
Today's gold price in Ahmedabad-
22 Carat - 12,305 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 13,423 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Kerala-
22 Carat - 12,300 per 1 gram
24 Carat - 13,418 per 1 gram
