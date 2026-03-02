- Home
Gold prices saw a drop on Monday, right at the start of the week. We've got the full details on the new rates for 18, 22, and 24-carat gold today. Plus, we'll also tell you about silver prices in India and what affects them
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold rate
After a continuous price hike, gold rates finally saw a small dip on Monday, March 2. Let's check the price of the yellow metal in major cities, starting with Kolkata. In Kolkata, 1-gram of 18-carat gold is down by Rs 246 to Rs 12,735. The price for 10 grams fell by Rs 2,460 to Rs 1,27,350, and 100 grams saw a drop of Rs 24,600, now costing Rs 12,73,500.
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Kolkata
For 22-carat gold in Kolkata, the price per gram fell by Rs 300 to Rs 15,565. This means 10 grams are now Rs 1,55,650 (down by Rs 3,000). For 24-carat gold, 1 gram is cheaper by Rs 329, costing Rs 16,980. The price for 10 grams dropped by Rs 3,290 to Rs 1,69,800.
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Hyderabad
Hyderabad's gold market also saw a fall. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now Rs 1,55,650, after a Rs 3,000 drop. 24-carat gold (10g) is priced at Rs 1,69,800, down by Rs 3,290. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold (10g) fell by Rs 2,460 to Rs 1,27,350.
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Delhi
In Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold became cheaper by Rs 3,000, now costing Rs 1,55,800. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 3,280 to Rs 1,69,950. For 18-carat gold, the rate dropped by Rs 2,460 to Rs 1,27,500 per 10 grams.
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Mumbai
Mumbai's gold prices also saw a dip. 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 3,000 to Rs 1,55,650. The rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 3,290 to Rs 1,69,800. 18-carat gold is now Rs 1,27,350 per 10 grams, after a Rs 2,460 fall.
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Jaipur
In Jaipur, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now Rs 1,55,800, down by Rs 3,000. 24-carat gold (10g) saw its price fall by Rs 3,280 to Rs 1,69,950. The rate for 10 grams of 18-carat gold also dropped by Rs 2,460 to Rs 1,27,500.
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Chennai
Down south in Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,56,600. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,70,840. 18-carat gold (10g) is now cheaper by Rs 1,000, priced at Rs 1,34,000.
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Patna
In Patna, the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold dropped by Rs 3,000 to Rs 1,55,700. For 24-carat gold, the price per 10 grams fell by Rs 3,280 to Rs 1,69,850. 18-carat gold (10g) is now cheaper by Rs 2,460, costing Rs 1,27,400.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Today's per gram silver price in India
Today in India, the price of silver is Rs 330 per gram and Rs 3,30,000 per kg. Silver prices in India depend on international rates, which can move in any direction. Besides this, the rupee's performance against the dollar also plays a big role. If the rupee falls against the dollar while international prices remain stable, silver will become more expensive.
