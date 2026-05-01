Gold Price DROPS On 1st May: Check 22K, 24K Prices In Your City
Gold prices keep changing every day, and for the last few months, they've only been going up. But there's some good news! Today, the price of gold has dropped slightly compared to yesterday. Here's a complete list of latest 22 and 24-carat gold rates
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Gold Price
Gold rates are constantly changing and are currently hovering around the one and a half lakh mark. For the last few months, gold prices have been steadily increasing. While there have been occasional dips, there hasn't been a significant drop. Today, however, the price has fallen slightly from yesterday. Let's take a quick look at the rates in different cities.
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Kolkata
Today in Kolkata, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹13,965, and 1 gram of 24-carat gold is ₹15,235. This is a drop from yesterday, when 1 gram of 22-carat gold was ₹14,000, and 1 gram of 24-carat gold was ₹15,273.
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Chennai, Mumbai
Here are the rates for Chennai and Mumbai. In Chennai, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,050, and 24-carat is ₹15,328. In Mumbai, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹13,965, while 24-carat is ₹15,235.
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Delhi, Bengaluru
In Delhi, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is selling for ₹13,980, and 1 gram of 24-carat gold costs ₹15,250. Down south in Bengaluru, the price for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹13,965, and for 24-carat gold, it is ₹15,235.
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Ahmedabad, Kerala
In Ahmedabad, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is available for ₹13,970, while 1 gram of 24-carat gold is priced at ₹15,240. In Kerala, the rate for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹13,965, and for 24-carat gold, it is ₹15,235.
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Hyderabad
In Hyderabad, 1 gram of 22-carat gold costs ₹13,965, and 1 gram of 24-carat gold is ₹15,235. Meanwhile, in Jaipur, the price for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹13,980, and for 24-carat gold, it is ₹15,250.
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Nagpur, Patna
Let's look at the rates in Nagpur, where 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹13,965, and 1 gram of 24-carat gold is ₹15,235. In Patna, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹13,970, and 1 gram of 24-carat gold is ₹15,240.
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Lucknow, Madurai
In Lucknow, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is selling for ₹13,980, while 1 gram of 24-carat gold costs ₹15,250. In Madurai, the rate for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,050, and for 24-carat gold, it is ₹15,328.
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Surat, Bhubaneshwar
In Surat, you can buy 1 gram of 22-carat gold for ₹13,970, and 1 gram of 24-carat gold for ₹15,240. In Bhubaneswar, the price for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹13,965, and for 24-carat gold, it is ₹15,235.
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Chandigarh, Vadodara
In Chandigarh, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹13,980, and 1 gram of 24-carat gold is ₹15,250. In Vadodara, the rate for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹13,970, and for 24-carat gold, it is ₹15,240.
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