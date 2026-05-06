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Gold Price Jumps Again After Assembly Election Results On May 6: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are changing every day and rising constantly, almost touching the one and a half lakh mark. Compared to yesterday, the price in Kolkata has gone up today. This report gives you a complete list of today's 22 and 24-carat gold rates
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Gold Price Kolkata
In Kolkata today, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹13,870 per gram, while 24-carat is at ₹15,131 per gram. Yesterday, the rates were ₹13,675 for 22-carat and ₹14,918 for 24-carat gold.
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Chennai Gold Price
In Chennai, 22-carat gold costs ₹14,050 per gram and 24-carat is ₹15,328. In Mumbai, the rate for 22-carat gold is ₹13,870 per gram, and for 24-carat, it is ₹15,131.
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Delhi Gold Price
Today in Delhi, 22-carat gold is selling for ₹13,885 per gram, and 24-carat is at ₹15,144. In Bengaluru, the price for 22-carat gold is ₹13,870 per gram, while 24-carat is ₹15,131.
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Ahmedabad Price
In Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹13,875 per gram and 24-carat at ₹15,134. In Kerala, the rate for 22-carat gold is ₹13,870 per gram, and for 24-carat, it is ₹15,131.
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Hyderabad Gold Price
In Hyderabad, the price for 22-carat gold is ₹13,870 per gram, and for 24-carat, it's ₹15,131. In Jaipur, 22-carat gold costs ₹13,885 per gram, while 24-carat is priced at ₹15,144.
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Nagpur Gold Price
Today in Nagpur, 22-carat gold is selling for ₹13,870 per gram and 24-carat for ₹15,131. In Patna, the rate for 22-carat gold is ₹13,875 per gram, and for 24-carat, it is ₹15,134.
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Lucknow, Madurai Gold Price
In Lucknow, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹13,885 per gram, and 24-carat is at ₹15,144. In Madurai, the price for 22-carat gold is ₹14,050 per gram, while 24-carat is ₹15,328.
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Surat, Bhubaneswar
In Surat, 22-carat gold costs ₹13,875 per gram, and 24-carat is ₹15,134. In Bhubaneswar, the rate for 22-carat gold is ₹13,870 per gram, and for 24-carat, it is ₹15,131.
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Chandigarh, Vadodara
Today in Chandigarh, 22-carat gold is selling for ₹13,875 per gram, and 24-carat is at ₹15,134. In Vadodara, the rates are the same: ₹13,875 for 22-carat and ₹15,134 for 24-carat gold.
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