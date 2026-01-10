Gold Price RISES Today On January 10th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a significant jump at the end of the week. After a continuous rise, how much is the yellow metal selling for on January 10, 2026? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Today's gold price
Gold prices jumped at the end of the week. After a continuous rise, find out the rates for 18-carat gold in Kolkata today: 1 gram is ₹10,534, an increase of ₹86 from yesterday.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Kolkata
22 Carat: 1 gram is ₹12,875, up by ₹105. 10 grams is ₹128,750. 24 Carat: 1 gram is ₹14,046, up by ₹115. 10 grams is ₹140,460.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price
Today's gold price in Hyderabad (per 10g): 22K at ₹128,750, 24K at ₹140,460. In Patna (per 10g): 22K at ₹128,800, 24K at ₹140,510. All prices have increased.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price
Today's gold price in Mumbai (per 10g): 22K at ₹128,750, 24K at ₹140,460. In Delhi (per 10g): 22K at ₹128,900, 24K at ₹140,610. Prices have increased.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price
Today's gold price in Jaipur (per 10g): 22K at ₹128,900, 24K at ₹140,610. In Chennai (per 10g): 22K at ₹129,000, 24K at ₹139,650. All prices are up.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos