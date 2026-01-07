Gold, Silver Price RISES On January 7th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold And Silver Price Today: Even after the new year began, the record-breaking surge in silver and gold prices continues. The price of silver just won't stop climbing. Let's find out today's prices
Gold Price
The new year brought no relief for jewelry lovers. Gold and silver prices are still soaring. Silver is rising fast. On Tuesday (Jan 6), it broke all records, with 1kg crossing ₹2.56 lakh.
Silver rises on January 7
Silver prices are still climbing on Jan 7. Wednesday morning, it's at ₹2,71,000/kg. MCX Silver Price rose by ₹20,134/kg in two days, hitting a new high of ₹2,56,450.
Silver prices in 10 Indian cities
- Delhi- ₹2,53,100/kg
- Mumbai- ₹2,53,100/kg
- Kolkata- ₹2,53,100/kg
- Chennai- ₹2,71,100/kg
- Patna- ₹2,53,100/kg
- Lucknow- ₹2,53,100/kg
- Meerut- ₹2,53,100/kg
- Kanpur- ₹2,53,100/kg
- Ayodhya- ₹2,53,100/kg
- Ahmedabad- ₹2,53,100/kg
Gold surge continues
The price of gold is also continuously increasing. In the domestic market, 10gm of 24-carat gold has reached ₹1,36,660. On MCX, the futures price for the Feb 5 expiry gold went from ₹1,35,761 to ₹1,39,049 in two days.
Gold price on January 7
According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), as of Wednesday (Jan 7) morning, the price of 24-carat gold has increased to ₹1,36,660 per 10 grams.
Gold price in UP
Gold prices are rising in Uttar Pradesh. On Jan 7, 2026, 24-carat gold hit ₹1,34,660 per 10g.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.