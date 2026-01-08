Gold Price DROPS Slightly On January 8th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a slight dip on Thursday. After a continuous rise, prices fell on January 8, 2026. How much is the yellow metal selling for? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices dipped slightly on Thursday, Jan 8, 2026. In Kolkata today, 18-carat gold is ₹10,350/gram (down ₹21) and ₹103,500/10 grams (down ₹210).
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22-carat gold: ₹12,650/gram (down ₹25), ₹126,500/10 grams (down ₹250). 24-carat gold: ₹13,800/gram (down ₹27), ₹138,000/10 grams (down ₹270).
Today's Gold Price
Hyderabad: 22K gold is ₹126,500/10g (down ₹250), 24K is ₹138,000/10g (down ₹270). Patna: 22K is ₹126,550/10g (down ₹250), 24K is ₹138,050/10g (down ₹270).
Today's Gold Price
Mumbai: 22K gold is ₹126,500/10g (down ₹250), 24K is ₹138,000/10g (down ₹270). Delhi: 22K is ₹126,650/10g (down ₹250), 24K is ₹138,150/10g (down ₹270).
Today's Gold Price
Jaipur: 22K gold is ₹126,650/10g (down ₹250), 24K is ₹138,150/10g (down ₹270). Chennai: 22K is ₹127,500/10g (down ₹500), 24K is ₹139,090/10g (down ₹550).
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.