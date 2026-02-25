Gold Price RISES Again On February 25: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices are always changing, and today they've gone up again compared to yesterday. Here's a full list of today's 22 and 24-carat gold rates for major Indian cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price
Gold prices are changing every single day. Right now, the rate is hovering around the 1.5 lakh mark. For the last few months, prices have been climbing steadily. Even when they dropped, it wasn't by much. Today, the rates have changed again, increasing quite a bit from yesterday. Let's take a quick look at the gold prices in different cities.
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Gold Rate
Here are today's gold prices in Kolkata. For 22-carat gold, 1 gram costs ₹14,840. For 24-carat, 1 gram is priced at ₹16,189. Yesterday, the rates were ₹14,830 for 22-carat and ₹16,174 for 24-carat gold per gram.
Image Credit : Getty
Chennai Gold Rate
In Chennai today, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is selling for ₹14,930, while 24-carat is at ₹16,288. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the price for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,840, and for 24-carat, it's ₹16,189.
Image Credit : Getty
Delhi
Let's check the rates in Delhi. Today, 1 gram of 22-carat gold costs ₹14,855, and 24-carat is at ₹16,204. In Bengaluru, the price for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,840, and for 24-carat, it is ₹16,189.
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Rate
In Ahmedabad, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹14,845, and 24-carat is at ₹16,194. Down in Kerala, the rate for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,840, while 24-carat costs ₹16,189.
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Rate
Here's the price update from Hyderabad: 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,840, and 24-carat is ₹16,189. In Jaipur, the rate for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,855, and for 24-carat, it's ₹16,204.
Image Credit : Getty
Nagpur
In Nagpur, you'll pay ₹14,840 for 1 gram of 22-carat gold and ₹16,189 for 24-carat. Over in Patna, the price for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,845, while 24-carat is selling for ₹16,194.
Image Credit : Getty
Lucknow Rate
Here are the rates for Lucknow: 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,855, and 24-carat is ₹16,204. In Madurai, the price for 1 gram of 22-carat gold stands at ₹14,930, and for 24-carat, it's ₹16,288.
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Rate
In Surat, 1 gram of 22-carat gold costs ₹14,845, and 24-carat is priced at ₹16,194. Meanwhile, in Bhubaneswar, the rate for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,840, and for 24-carat, it is ₹16,189.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Gold Rates
Let's look at Chandigarh's gold rates. Today, 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,855, and 24-carat is ₹16,204. In Vadodara, the price for 1 gram of 22-carat gold is ₹14,845, and for 24-carat, it's ₹16,194.
