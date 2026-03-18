Gold Price Slightly DROPS Today On 18th March: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices have been rising steadily in recent months, but today sees a slight dip compared to yesterday. Check the latest rates for 22, 24, and 18-carat gold across major Indian cities, including Kolkata.
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Gold rates change daily and are currently hovering around the ₹1.5 lakh mark for 10 grams. The price keeps fluctuating. For the last few months, gold prices have been climbing steadily. Even with occasional dips, there hasn't been a major drop. Today, the price changed again, falling slightly from yesterday. Let's check the rates in different cities.
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In Kolkata today, 22-carat gold is ₹14,460/gram, 24-carat is ₹15,775/gram, and 18-carat is ₹11,831/gram. Yesterday, the rates were: 22-carat at ₹14,490/gram, 24-carat at ₹15,808/gram, and 18-carat at ₹11,856/gram.
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Today in Chennai, 22-carat gold costs ₹14,649/gram, 24-carat is ₹15,981/gram, and 18-carat is ₹12,329/gram. In Mumbai, the rates are: 22-carat at ₹14,460/gram, 24-carat at ₹15,775/gram, and 18-carat at ₹11,831/gram.
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Here are the gold prices in Delhi today: 22-carat is ₹14,506/gram, 24-carat is ₹15,813/gram, and 18-carat is ₹11,872/gram. In Bengaluru, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹14,460/gram, 24-carat at ₹15,775/gram, and 18-carat at ₹11,831/gram.
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In Ahmedabad today, 22-carat gold is ₹14,496/gram, 24-carat is ₹15,814/gram, and 18-carat is ₹11,862/gram. For Kerala, the rates are: 22-carat at ₹14,460/gram, 24-carat at ₹15,775/gram, and 18-carat at ₹11,831/gram.
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Today's gold prices in Hyderabad are: ₹14,460/gram for 22-carat, ₹15,775/gram for 24-carat, and ₹11,831/gram for 18-carat. In Jaipur, the prices are: ₹14,506/gram for 22-carat, ₹15,824/gram for 24-carat, and ₹11,872/gram for 18-carat.
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In Nagpur, the price for 22-carat gold is ₹14,491/gram, 24-carat is ₹15,809/gram, and 18-carat is ₹11,857/gram. The rates are the same in Patna: 22-carat at ₹14,491/gram, 24-carat at ₹15,809/gram, and 18-carat at ₹11,857/gram.
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Here are the gold rates for Lucknow: 22-carat is ₹14,506/gram, 24-carat is ₹15,824/gram, and 18-carat is ₹11,872/gram. In Madurai, 22-carat gold costs ₹14,649/gram, 24-carat is ₹15,981/gram, and 18-carat is ₹12,329/gram.
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In Surat today, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹14,496/gram, 24-carat at ₹15,814/gram, and 18-carat at ₹11,862/gram. For Bhubaneswar, the rates are: 22-carat at ₹14,491/gram, 24-carat at ₹15,809/gram, and 18-carat at ₹11,857/gram.
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Today in Chandigarh, 22-carat gold is ₹14,506/gram, 24-carat is ₹15,824/gram, and 18-carat is ₹11,872/gram. In Vadodara, the rates are: 22-carat at ₹14,496/gram, 24-carat at ₹15,814/gram, and 18-carat at ₹11,862/gram.
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