Gold Price Today Kolkata: Gold prices saw a slight dip on Friday. After a continuous rise, what's the selling price for the yellow metal on February 20th? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in Kolkata and other major cities
Today's gold price
Today's gold price in Kolkata
18 Carat – 1 gram is ₹11713, down ₹24. 10 grams is ₹117130, down ₹240. 100 grams is ₹1171300, down ₹2400.
Today's gold price in Kolkata
22 Carat – 1 gram gold is ₹14315, down ₹30 from yesterday. 10 grams is ₹143150, down ₹300. 100 grams is ₹1431500, down ₹3000.
24 Carat – 1 gram gold is ₹15617, down ₹32. 10 grams is ₹156170, down ₹320. 100 grams is ₹1561700, down ₹3200.
Today's gold price in Hyderabad
22 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹143150, down ₹300 from yesterday.
24 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹156170, down ₹320.
18 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹117130, down ₹240.
Today's gold price in Mumbai
22 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹143150, down ₹300 from yesterday.
24 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹156170, down ₹320.
18 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹117130, down ₹240.
Today's gold price in Delhi
22 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹143300, down ₹300 from yesterday.
24 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹156320, down ₹320.
18 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹117280, down ₹240.
Today's gold price in Jaipur
22 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹143300, down ₹300 from yesterday.
24 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹156320, down ₹320.
18 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹117280, down ₹240.
Today's gold price in Chennai
22 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹144200, down ₹800 from yesterday.
24 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹157310, down ₹870.
18 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹123500, down ₹500.
Today's gold price in Patna-
22 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹143200, down ₹300 from yesterday.
24 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹156220, down ₹320.
18 Carat – Price per 10 grams is ₹117180, down ₹240.
