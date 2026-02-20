Gold prices dropped slightly on Friday. After a steady rise, what's the rate on Feb 20? See 22-24 carat prices in major cities...

Today's gold price in Kolkata

18 Carat – 1 gram is ₹11713, down ₹24. 10 grams is ₹117130, down ₹240. 100 grams is ₹1171300, down ₹2400.