Real Estate Set for Boom as New Airports in Warangal, Adilabad Drive Land Prices Up
The Telangana government is all set to build two new airports, one in Mamnoor near Warangal and another in Adilabad. This move is expected to completely transform these areas and send land prices soaring.
Foundation stone ceremony expected in June
Mamnoor Airport: Warangal's New Gateway
Mega Project on 1,100 Acres in Adilabad
Land Value to Rise with Industrial Growth
Invest Now for Big Profits
Experts believe land prices around Mamnoor and Adilabad will jump even before the airports are ready. Investing now, especially in land within a 10-20 km radius with good road access, could bring big returns.
(Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes. Always consult a financial expert before investing.)
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