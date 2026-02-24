Gold Price RISES Again On February 24: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices have shot up again on Tuesday. After rising continuously, what's the rate for the yellow metal on February 20? Find out the latest prices for 22 and 24-carat gold in Kolkata and other big cities across India
18
Image Credit : AI Meta
Today's Gold Price
On Tuesday, February 20, gold prices went up again. In Kolkata, 1 gram of 18-carat gold is up by Rs 33 to Rs 12,134. 10 grams now cost Rs 1,21,340 (up by Rs 330), and 100 grams will set you back by Rs 12,13,400, which is a Rs 3,300 increase.
28
Image Credit : AI Meta
Gold Price in Kolkata Today
For 22-carat gold in Kolkata, 1 gram costs Rs 14,830 (up by Rs 40), while 10 grams are at Rs 1,48,300 (up by Rs 400). For 24-carat, 1 gram is Rs 16,178 (up by Rs 43), and 10 grams are priced at Rs 1,61,780, a hike of Rs 430.
38
Image Credit : AI Meta
Gold Price in Delhi Today
In Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold now costs Rs 1,48,450, an increase of Rs 400. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,61,930 (up by Rs 430), and 18-carat gold is at Rs 1,21,490, which is Rs 330 more than yesterday.
48
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Gold Price in Hyderabad Today
Let's check the rates in Hyderabad. 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling for Rs 1,48,300 (up by Rs 400). 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,61,780 (up by Rs 430), and 18-carat gold costs Rs 1,21,340, an increase of Rs 330.
58
Image Credit : our own
Gold Price in Chennai Today
In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold saw a Rs 300 hike, now costing Rs 1,48,900. 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,62,440 (up by Rs 330), while 18-carat gold is at Rs 1,27,300, which is Rs 100 more than before.
68
Image Credit : our own
Gold Price in Mumbai Today
In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is up by Rs 400 to Rs 1,48,300. 24-carat gold is now Rs 1,61,780 after a Rs 430 increase. The price for 18-carat gold also rose by Rs 330 to Rs 1,21,340.
78
Image Credit : our own
Gold Price in Jaipur Today
Here are the rates in Jaipur. 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 1,48,450 (up by Rs 400). 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,61,930 (up by Rs 430), and 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,21,490, a hike of Rs 330.
88
Image Credit : Asianet News
Gold Price in Patna Today
In Patna, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 1,48,350, which is Rs 400 more than yesterday. 24-carat gold is selling for Rs 1,61,830 (up by Rs 430), and 18-carat gold is at Rs 1,21,390, an increase of Rs 330.
