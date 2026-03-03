Argentina and India explored cooperation in the strategic mining sector at a session hosted by the Ministry of Steel. The meeting also outlined the framework for the Bharat Steel 2026 international conference, aiming for global collaboration.

Argentina and India explored new avenues for cooperation in the strategic mining sector during a high-level interactive session hosted by the Ministry of Steel. The engagement aimed to advance international collaboration and outline the framework for Bharat Steel 2026, an International Conference-cum-Exhibition scheduled for April 16-17, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Mariano Caucino, Argentine Ambassador to India, highlighted the potential for bilateral synergy following the session. "Grateful for the opportunity to participate in the interactive session chaired by Hon'ble Steel Minister on the 2026 Bharat Steel conclave. Presenting new possibilities of cooperation between Argentina and India in the strategic field of mining," the Ambassador said on X.

Advancing Global Collaboration in Steel

The Ministry of Steel, Government of India, convened a high-level interactive session with senior diplomats from across the globe to advance strategic collaboration in the steel sector and outlined the roadmap for its flagship international event, 'Bharat Steel 2026.'

Addressing the diplomatic community, Sandeep Pondrik, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, underscored the steel industry's pivotal role in powering India's industrial and economic transformation. He highlighted the sector's ambitious expansion plans, with capacity targets of 300 million tonnes (MT) by 2030 and 400 MT by 2035--positioning India as a global leader in steel production.

Emphasising the sector's rapid modernisation, Poundrik invited global partners to collaborate with India as the domestic steel industry transitions toward low-carbon production pathways and advanced process technologies. He reaffirmed India's commitment to building resilient and sustainable global supply chains rooted in innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

India's Vision for Bharat Steel 2026

Providing a preview of 'Bharat Steel 2026,' he highlighted India's commitment to forging enduring and sustainable international partnerships. India's strategy is focused on strengthening raw material security, accelerating technology transfer, advancing green and sustainable steel production, and fostering meaningful global collaboration.

The session witnessed strong engagement from the diplomatic community, with representatives expressing appreciation for India's forward-looking vision and enthusiasm for participating in Bharat Steel 2026. The upcoming summit is poised to serve as a premier global platform for dialogue, innovation exchange, and strategic partnerships in the steel sector. (ANI)