UIDAI's nationwide drive has reached over 103,000 schools, helping 1.2 crore students complete their mandatory biometric Aadhaar update (MBU) on campus. The initiative is free for children aged 7-15 and is being conducted in mission mode.

Nationwide MBU Drive in Schools

In a statement released by the Ministry of Electronics & IT, "Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) drive is ongoing for six months in mission mode across the country; MBU in Aadhaar for children in the 7-15 age group is free for a year since 1 Oct 2025."

"UIDAI Regional Offices and education departments of states are working in collaboration with schools," the statement added.

So far, the massive exercise has helped around 1.2 crore (12 million) school children complete their MBU right in their schools.

Benefits of Updated Biometrics for Children

Keeping biometric updated in children's Aadhaar helps them while carrying out authentication for receiving benefits under various Government schemes, scholarships, wherever applicable, and registering in competitive and university examinations like NEET, JEE, CUET etc.

UIDAI has been encouraging parents and guardians to update their children's biometric in Aadhaar.

Implementation and Collaboration

UIDAI rolled out the mission mode MBU drive for school children in September 2025, after a successful technological integration with the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) application.

The integration with UDISE+ of the union Department of School Education & Literacy enabled visibility of MBUs status of children at schools. It helped to identify children who were due for an MBU and hold camps at schools to complete the MBU.

UIDAI Regional Offices and State Offices in the country have been working to coordinate the pro-children exercise with all the stakeholders including the Education Departments of States & Union Territories, district administration, schools and UIDAI's ecosystem partners.

At least 4000 machines are in use to execute the ongoing exercise, and UIDAI is in the processing of augmenting this number further to accelerate the pace. (ANI)