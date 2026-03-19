Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assured the shipping industry of prompt government action to address concerns arising from global geopolitical shifts, citing past successes and emphasizing the commitment to maintaining trade stability and a secure maritime environment.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the importance of addressing industry concerns promptly to ensure comfort and stability, citing the successful handling of past situations like the retrieval of LPG vessels. Speaking at a review and consultation event with ports and marine stakeholders on 'Strategic Adaptation to Evolving Global Shipping Dynamics,' Sonowal underlined the government's commitment to maintaining a secure maritime environment despite shifting global conditions.

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Unified Response to Geopolitical Climate

The Minister noted that the current geopolitical climate required a unified response from all sectors of the trade economy. "Considering the present geopolitical situation in West Asia, we are all very much concerned and particularly the ministry with the help of the stakeholder involved in the shipping line, port import, will have to jointly overcome the present situation by way of this kind of meaningful interactive session," Sonowal stated.

He explained that the session was designed specifically to listen to the difficulties faced by the industry to ensure the continuity of trade.

Government Assures Prompt Action

Addressing the specific anxieties raised by exporters and shipping lines, Sonowal assured the gathering that the ministry was already taking action. "Today whatever difficulties you have expressed as a matter of concern, it's very, very important," he said.

The Minister confirmed that while "some numbers have already been addressed by our concerned agencies of the ministry," other issues would be "immediately addressed soon" because "we will have to make you comfortable." He stressed that providing this stability was a priority under the current leadership.

Citing Past Successes to Build Confidence

To instill confidence, Sonowal referenced recent successful operations where the government intervened to secure essential energy supplies. "In the recent past you might have come to know how the two vessels carrying the LPG from the difficult situation we were able to bring to the country," he remarked.

He told stakeholders that "as we have handled this kind of situation earlier also," they should remain steadfast in their operations. "I believe we should always keep confidence within ourselves," the Minister added.

Collaborative Efforts for National Interest

The consultation involved high-level officials, including Secretary Venkatesapathy, Joint Secretary (Shipping), Ministry Ports, Shipping & Waterways. Sonowal noted that the authorities were "working hard day and night just to meet your important needs." He explained that his presence was intended to gather "deliberation, suggestion, observation, and experiences" to refine the government's response to the evolving shipping dynamics.

The Minister reiterated that the stakes of maritime stability extended to the entire nation. "Ultimately I have come to know that yes, we have to be alert and careful all the time, alert and careful and proactive to overcome the situation," Sonowal said.

He emphasized that these efforts were being undertaken in the "interest of the country" and for the benefit of "more than 140 crores of population in the country." (ANI)