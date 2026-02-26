Gold Price FALLS During Wedding Season: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price Today Kolkata: Finally, some relief as gold prices dropped on Thursday. After rising non-stop, the yellow metal saw a fall on 26th February. Find out the rates for 22 and 24-carat gold in Kolkata and other big cities
18
Image Credit : Getty
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices in Kolkata dropped on Thursday, 26th February. For 18-carat gold, 1 gram costs Rs 12,126 (down by Rs 16), 10 grams cost Rs 1,21,260 (down by Rs 160), and 100 grams cost Rs 12,12,600 (down by Rs 1,600).
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
28
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Kolkata Today
In Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now Rs 1,48,200, a fall of Rs 200. For 24-carat, 10 grams are priced at Rs 1,61,680, which is Rs 210 cheaper than yesterday. The price for 100 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold also fell by Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,100 respectively.
38
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Hyderabad Today
In Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 1,48,200, down by Rs 200. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 1,61,680, a drop of Rs 210. Similarly, 10 grams of 18-carat gold is now Rs 1,21,260, which is Rs 160 cheaper.
48
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Delhi Today
Delhi also saw a drop in gold prices. 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling for Rs 1,48,350 (down by Rs 200). For 24-carat, the price is Rs 1,61,830 (down by Rs 210), and for 18-carat, it's Rs 1,21,410 (down by Rs 160).
58
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Mumbai Today
In Mumbai, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 1,48,200, after a Rs 200 drop. 24-carat gold costs Rs 1,61,680 per 10 grams, which is Rs 210 less. 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,21,260 per 10 grams, down by Rs 160.
68
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Jaipur Today
Jaipur's gold market reflects the trend. 10 grams of 22-carat gold will cost you Rs 1,48,350 (a Rs 200 fall). 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,61,830 (down by Rs 210), and 18-carat gold is at Rs 1,21,410 (down by Rs 160).
78
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Chennai Today
Here's the update from Chennai. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold dropped by Rs 100 to Rs 1,49,200. 24-carat gold is now Rs 1,62,770, down by Rs 110. 18-carat gold saw a Rs 250 drop, now priced at Rs 1,27,650.
88
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Patna Today
Let's check the rates in Patna. 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 1,48,250, which is Rs 200 less than yesterday. 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,61,730 (down by Rs 210), and 18-carat gold is at Rs 1,21,310 (down by Rs 160).
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos