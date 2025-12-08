- Home
- Business
- Gold Price Increases On December 8 During Wedding Season: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price Increases On December 8 During Wedding Season: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices increased slightly again at the start of the week. What is the selling price of the yellow metal after the price hike on December 8? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices rose slightly at the start of the week. Today in Kolkata: 18 carat gold is ₹9,782/gram (up ₹21), ₹97,820/10 grams (up ₹210), and ₹978,200/100 grams (up ₹2,100).
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 carat: ₹11,955/gram (up ₹25), ₹119,550/10 grams (up ₹250). 24 carat: ₹13,042/gram (up ₹27), ₹130,420/10 grams (up ₹270). Prices for 100 grams also increased.
Today's Gold Price
Hyderabad gold price: 22 carat at ₹119,550/10g (up ₹250). Patna gold price: 22 carat at ₹119,600/10g (up ₹250). 18 & 24 carat rates also saw a similar increase.
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Mumbai: 22 carat at ₹119,550/10g, up by ₹250. 24 carat at ₹130,420/10g, up by ₹270. Today's gold price in Delhi: 22 carat at ₹119,700/10g, up by ₹250.
Today's Gold Price
Jaipur gold price: 22 carat at ₹119,700/10g (up ₹250). Chennai gold price: 22 carat at ₹120,400/10g (up ₹250). 18 & 24 carat rates also increased in both cities.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.