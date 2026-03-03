India is boosting security for its vessels and seafarers in the Persian Gulf amid rising threats. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is monitoring the situation, while an Inter-Ministerial Group has been formed for supply chain resilience.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is closely monitoring the evolving maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf and has strengthened precautionary measures to safeguard Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers operating in the region. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a review meeting today to assess the prevailing security environment in the Persian Gulf and examine its implications for Indian maritime assets and personnel.

During the meeting, the Director General of Shipping briefed the minister on the prevailing situation in the region and on the current status of Indian Flag Ships and Indian seafarers in the region, the ministry said in a statement. Speaking after the meeting, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and have activated all necessary precautionary, monitoring and coordination mechanisms to ensure the safety and welfare of our seafarers and the security of our maritime assets. We remain in constant touch with relevant national and international agencies and are prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging development."

Enhanced Security and Monitoring Measures

The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), has activated enhanced monitoring and security oversight in respect to Indian Seafarers and Indian Flag ships in response to reported threats in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and adjoining sea areas, including missile and drone activity, electronic interference and other maritime security concerns. The Ministry, through DGS, has also initiated real-time tracking of Indian-flagged vessels with increased reporting frequency, and established 24x7 monitoring through the MMDAC DGComm Centre. Mandatory reporting protocols have also been prescribed for vessels, owners and managers.

Inter-Ministerial Efforts for Trade Resilience

Separately, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held a consultation meeting with all stakeholder Ministries, key logistics and trade facilitation partners to review the emerging geopolitical situation and its potential impact on India's Exports and Imports. The Modi Government's readiness to facilitate trade operations was reiterated through measures such as procedural flexibility in export-related authorisations, coordination with Customs and Port authorities to ensure smooth clearance, and engagement with financial and insurance institutions to safeguard exporter interests.

IMG for Supply Chain Resilience

"In this context, the 'Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) for Supply Chain Resilience' has been created, comprising members from Department of Financial Services, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Shipping, Ports & Waterways, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, to facilitate effective coordination, monitoring and follow-up," Piyush Goyal posted on X. (ANI)