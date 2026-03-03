QatarEnergy has ceased production of LNG and downstream products like urea and methanol following military attacks on its Qatari facilities. In response to the Mideast conflict, India has stated it has sufficient petroleum stocks to handle disruptions.

QatarEnergy on Tuesday announced that it is stopping the production of some downstream products in the country, including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum and other products amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Posting on its X account, the company said, "Further to the decision by QatarEnergy to stop production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products, QatarEnergy is stopping the production of some downstream products in the State of Qatar, including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum and other products."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

LNG Production Halted After Military Attacks

Yesterday, the state-owned petroleum company announced that it has "ceased production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products" post the military attacks on its operating facilities in Qatar. Posting on its X account, the company said, "QatarEnergy to stop production of LNG. Due to military attacks on QatarEnergy's operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City in the State of Qatar, QatarEnergy has ceased production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products."

"QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information," the post added.

India Confirms Ample Stocks Amid Crisis

Following the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East and the evolving global energy situation, India's Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, informed that "the country is well stocked with crude oil and inventories of key petroleum products including petrol, diesel and ATF to deal with short-term disruptions arising from the Middle East."

The Ministry has also established a 24x7 Control Room to continuously monitor the supply and stock position of petroleum products across the country.

The Minister, via a press briefing, also notified that the Government is reasonably comfortable in terms of stocks. Safeguarding the interests of Indian consumers remains the highest priority. Based on continuous monitoring, the Government is cautiously optimistic that phased measures can be taken, if required, to further mitigate the situation. (ANI)