Gold Price FALLS Today On December 29: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a significant drop at the start of the week. During the wedding season, what's the selling price of the yellow metal after the drop on December 29th? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices dropped at the start of the week. Today in Kolkata: 18 carat gold is ₹10,628/gram (down ₹54), ₹106,280/10g (down ₹540), and ₹1,062,800/100g (down ₹5,400).
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 carat: ₹12,990/gram (down ₹65), ₹129,900/10g (down ₹650). 24 carat: ₹14,171/gram (down ₹71), ₹141,710/10g (down ₹710). Prices per 100g also dropped.
Today's Gold Price
Hyderabad: 22ct gold is ₹129,900/10g, down ₹650. 24ct is ₹141,710, down ₹710. Patna: 22ct is ₹129,950, down ₹650. 24ct is ₹141,760, down ₹710.
Today's Gold Price
Mumbai: 22ct gold is ₹129,900/10g, down ₹650. 24ct is ₹141,710, down ₹710. Delhi: 22ct is ₹130,050, down ₹700. 24ct is ₹141,860, down ₹710.
Today's Gold Price
Jaipur: 22ct gold is ₹130,050/10g, down ₹700. 24ct is ₹141,860, down ₹710. Chennai: 22ct is ₹130,200, down ₹800. 24ct is ₹142,040, down ₹870.
