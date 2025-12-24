Gold Price Jumps Again On December 24: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices have been on the rise for the past few months. Today, price changed again, increasing quite bit compared to yesterday. Find out today's rates for 22, 24-carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai
Gold Price
Gold prices have been rising for months, with constant changes. Despite a small dip, the upward trend continues. Today, prices jumped again. Check the latest gold rates in your city.
Kolkata
Kolkata Today: 22K is 12,735/gram, 24K is 13,893/gram. Yesterday: 22K was 12,700/gram, 24K was 13,855/gram.
Chennai, Mumbai Rate
Chennai Today: 22K is 12,800/gram, 24K is 13,964/gram. Mumbai Today: 22K is 12,735/gram, 24K is 13,893/gram.
Delhi, Bengaluru
Delhi: 22K gold is 12,750/gram, 24K is 13,908/gram. Bengaluru: 22K gold is 12,735/gram, 24K is 13,893/gram.
Ahmedabad, Kerala
Ahmedabad Today: 22K is 12,740/gram, 24K is 13,898/gram. Kerala Today: 22K is 12,735/gram, 24K is 13,893/gram.
