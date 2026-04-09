Gold Price FALLS Sharply On April 9th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices took a big dive this Thursday. Want to know the selling price of the yellow metal on April 9th? Find out the latest rates for 22 and 24-carat gold in Kolkata and other major Indian cities right here
18
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price
Gold prices saw a major drop on Thursday, April 9th. Let's check the rates for 22 and 24-carat gold in Kolkata and other big cities. In Kolkata, 1 gram of 18-carat gold is down by ₹176 to ₹11,361. The price for 10 grams fell by ₹1,760 to ₹1,13,610, and 100 grams dropped by ₹17,600 to ₹11,36,100.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
28
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Kolkata
For 22-carat gold in Kolkata, 1 gram costs ₹13,885 (down by ₹215), 10 grams cost ₹1,38,850 (down by ₹2,150), and 100 grams cost ₹13,88,500 (down by ₹21,500). For 24-carat gold, 1 gram is ₹15,148 (down by ₹234), 10 grams are ₹1,51,480 (down by ₹2,340), and 100 grams are ₹15,14,800 (down by ₹23,400).
38
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Delhi
In Delhi, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold dropped by ₹2,150 to ₹1,39,000. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is now ₹1,51,630, a fall of ₹2,340. The rate for 18-carat gold also went down by ₹1,760 to ₹1,13,760 for 10 grams.
48
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Hyderabad
Hyderabad's gold market saw similar drops. Ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by ₹2,150 to ₹1,38,850. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is now ₹1,51,480, down by ₹2,340. For 18-carat gold, the price for 10 grams dropped by ₹1,760 to ₹1,13,610.
58
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Chennai
In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹1,40,000, which is a drop of ₹2,000. The rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell by ₹2,180 to ₹1,52,730. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold for 10 grams is cheaper by ₹2,100, at ₹1,16,500.
68
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Mumbai
In Mumbai, 22-carat gold for 10 grams is now ₹1,38,850, down by ₹2,150. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell by ₹2,340 to ₹1,51,480. Meanwhile, 18-carat gold dropped by ₹1,760 to ₹1,13,610 for 10 grams.
78
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Jaipur
Jaipur also saw a price drop. Ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by ₹2,150 to ₹1,39,000. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is now ₹1,51,630, down by ₹2,340. For 18-carat gold, the price for 10 grams went down by ₹1,760 to ₹1,13,760.
88
Image Credit : Getty
Today's gold price in Patna
In Patna, the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now ₹1,38,900, after a drop of ₹2,150. Ten grams of 24-carat gold fell by ₹2,340 to ₹1,51,530. The price for 10 grams of 18-carat gold also decreased by ₹1,760 to ₹1,13,660.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos