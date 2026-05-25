RBI has tightened governance for co-operative banks, introducing a mandatory three-year cooling-off period for directors after a continuous ten-year tenure. This rule is effective immediately to prevent directors from skirting tenure limits.

The Reserve Bank of India has tightened governance norms for both urban and rural co-operative banks, mandating a minimum three-year cooling-off period for directors who complete a continuous tenure of ten years on the board of the same bank. The move, effective immediately under the RBI (Urban Co-operative Banks - Governance) Amendment Directions, 2026 and RBI (Rural Co-operative Banks - Governance) Amendment Directions, 2026, aims to stop directors from skirting statutory tenure limits by resigning briefly and getting re-elected or co-opted.

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Addressing a Loophole in Director Tenures

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025, had raised the maximum continuous tenure of directors of UCBs, State Co-operative Banks and Central Co-operative Banks from eight years to ten years, with the amended provision coming into effect on August 1, 2025. "The provision had come into force for UCBs with effect from June 29, 2020," the RBI said in the UCB release. For StCBs and CCBs, it applied "with effect from April 1, 2021."

RBI flagged instances where the intent of the law was being defeated. "In a few cases, directors have been found to be resorting to certain methods to circumvent the provisions of the Act, such as resigning briefly from office and being reelected/co-opted to the Board within a short period of time, thereby continuing to be on the Board of a UCB for an extended period beyond the legally permissible tenure, which defeats the intent and spirit of the statutory provision," the UCB directions state. Identical language appears in the RCB directions for StCBs and CCBs.

New Cooling-Off Period Mandated

To close the loophole, RBI has inserted a new paragraph 7A in both the 2025 governance directions. "A director on the Board of a UCB, after completing a continuous tenure of ten years in office, shall be eligible to be re-appointed, whether by election or co-option or in any other manner, as a director on the Board of the same UCB only after undergoing a minimum cooling-off period of three years," the amendment reads. The same rule now applies to RCBs.

Restrictions and Clarifications

During the cooling-off period, the director's link with the bank will be limited. "During the cooling-off period, the said director shall not be associated with the UCB in any capacity/manner other than as a member/customer," the directions specify.

However, the RBI clarified: "This, however, shall not preclude him/her from being appointed as a director on the Board of another bank, if otherwise eligible."

Defining 'Continuous Tenure'

For computing tenure, RBI has defined continuity. "For calculating the period of continuous tenure, the total time served on the Board of the UCB, including the period of directorship preceding an interruption of less than three years but excluding the period of directorship preceding at least a three-year interruption, shall be reckoned," the explanation states. The same calculation applies to StCBs and CCBs.

Immediate Implementation

The amendments, issued under Section 35A read with Section 10A(2A)(i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, "shall come into force with immediate effect," RBI said. (ANI)