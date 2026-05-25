Nitin Gadkari reviewed National Highway projects in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, focusing on quality and maintenance based on social media inputs. He stressed timely execution, advanced tech, and monsoon preparedness for durable infrastructure.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday conducted comprehensive review meetings on the quality and maintenance status of National Highway projects in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh based on inputs received through media and social media platforms. The review meetings were held in New Delhi in the presence of Union Ministers of State Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra, senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and project contractors.

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Review of Highway Projects in Rajasthan and Himachal

The ministry, in an official statement, stated that "During the review, Gadkari assessed the quality and maintenance status of National Highways covering 10,064 km in Rajasthan and reviewed the quality and maintenance progress of National Highway projects covering 1,947 km in Himachal Pradesh." According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Union Minister emphasised the importance of timely project execution and strict adherence to quality standards in highway construction and maintenance. Gadkari also stressed the need for adopting advanced technologies and modern construction practices to ensure the development of sustainable, durable and efficient highway infrastructure across the country.

The minister highlighted that robust highway networks play a key role in improving connectivity, accelerating economic growth, enhancing commuter convenience and ensuring seamless mobility across major transport corridors.

Directives for Quality, Maintenance, and Monsoon Preparedness

During the review, Gadkari directed officials and contractors to focus on improving the overall quality and maintenance of highway assets in both states. The Union Minister also reviewed monsoon preparedness measures for highway projects and instructed officials to ensure effective drainage management, slope protection works and preventive maintenance activities to reduce disruptions during the rainy season.

According to the ministry, Gadkari asked officials to establish swift response mechanisms to maintain road safety and improve the long-term durability of highway infrastructure. Senior officials from NHAI and MoRTH, along with contractors associated with various highway projects, participated in the discussions and reviewed ongoing maintenance and infrastructure improvement measures. (ANI)