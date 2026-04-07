Gold Price FALLS Again On Tuesday, 7th April: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a big drop on Tuesday. Want to know how much the yellow metal is selling for today? Here's a look at the 22 and 24-carat gold rates in Kolkata and other major Indian cities
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Today's gold price in Kolkata
Gold prices took a sharp dip on Tuesday. In Kolkata today, 1 gram of 18-carat gold costs Rs 11,238, which is Rs 61 less than yesterday. The price for 10 grams is Rs 1,12,380 (a drop of Rs 610), and 100 grams will cost you Rs 11,23,800 (a drop of Rs 6,100).
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Gold rates in Kolkata today
For 22-carat gold in Kolkata, 1 gram is priced at Rs 13,735, down by Rs 75. 10 grams cost Rs 1,37,350 (a Rs 750 drop), and 100 grams cost Rs 13,73,500 (a Rs 7,500 drop). For 24-carat gold, 1 gram is Rs 14,984 (down by Rs 82), 10 grams are Rs 1,49,840 (down by Rs 820), and 100 grams are Rs 14,98,400 (down by Rs 8,200).
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Gold prices in Hyderabad today
In Hyderabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold dropped by Rs 750 to Rs 1,37,350. 10 grams of 24-carat gold is now Rs 1,49,840, down by Rs 820. For 18-carat, the price is Rs 1,12,380 per 10 grams, a decrease of Rs 610.
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Gold rate in Delhi today
In Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold will cost you Rs 1,37,500, which is Rs 750 cheaper than yesterday. The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 820 to Rs 1,49,990. 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,12,530 per 10 grams, down by Rs 610.
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Gold price in Mumbai today
Mumbai's gold market saw prices fall. 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now Rs 1,37,350, a drop of Rs 750. 24-carat gold costs Rs 1,49,840 per 10 grams (down by Rs 820), and 18-carat gold is at Rs 1,12,380 (down by Rs 610).
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Gold price in Jaipur today
Thinking of buying gold in Jaipur? Today, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 1,37,500, after a Rs 750 drop. 24-carat gold is selling for Rs 1,49,990 per 10 grams (down by Rs 820), while 18-carat is at Rs 1,12,530 (down by Rs 610).
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Gold price in Chennai today
Chennai witnessed a significant fall in gold prices. The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,38,600. 24-carat gold saw a Rs 1,420 drop, now costing Rs 1,51,200 per 10 grams. 18-carat gold is cheaper by Rs 1,100, priced at Rs 1,15,600.
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Gold price in Patna today
Here are the gold rates in Patna. 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,400, a decrease of Rs 750. 24-carat gold costs Rs 1,49,890 per 10 grams, down by Rs 820. The price for 18-carat gold fell by Rs 610 to Rs 1,12,430.
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