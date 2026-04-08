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Volatility

Experts believe that both gold and silver will remain volatile in the coming days. If international tensions rise again, gold prices could go even higher. However, if the situation normalises, a price drop is also possible. This is a time for investors to think carefully before making a move. Today's trend shows a market that looks stable on the surface, but there's a lot of turmoil underneath. Gold's strength and silver's weakness signal that investors are still caught between fear and uncertainty.