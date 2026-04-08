Gold Price RISES Again Today, April 8th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price Today: Gold has shot past the ₹1.50 lakh mark, but silver prices are falling, creating confusion. Is this a sign of a big change coming? The bullion market is buzzing amid the US-Iran ceasefire news. Is it an opportunity or a risk? Check
17
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price
On April 8, 2026, India's gold prices saw a small jump, while silver rates dipped slightly. Gold is currently trading around ₹1,50,600 per 10 grams, and silver is near ₹2,31,590 per kg. The main reason for this fluctuation is the fragile ceasefire between the US, Israel, and Iran. The market is still full of uncertainty, so investors are playing it safe.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : Getty
24-Carat Gold
Today, the average rate for 24-carat gold in India was recorded at around ₹1,50,600 per 10 grams. This slight increase shows that investors still consider gold a 'safe haven'. In Mumbai, gold hit ₹1,50,330, while in Delhi it was ₹1,50,070. Chennai had the highest rate at ₹1,50,770, continuing the trend of higher prices in South Indian cities.
37
Image Credit : Getty
Silver Price
Unlike gold, silver prices saw a fall today. The average price of silver in India was around ₹2,31,590 per kg, but many cities reported a slight dip. Experts believe the main reason is that global tensions have eased a bit, which has created uncertainty in industrial demand for silver.
47
Image Credit : Getty
Gold, Silver Market
Here's a quick 10-point summary of today's gold and silver market:1. Gold is near ₹1,50,600 per 10 grams.2. Silver is around ₹2.31 lakh per kg.3. Gold saw a slight rise, while silver fell.4. The ceasefire deal is causing market uncertainty.5. Chennai has the most expensive gold.6. Delhi has the cheapest gold among major cities.7. Global gold prices jumped by 3%.8. Industrial demand is affecting silver prices.9. Investors are in a cautious mood.10. Prices are expected to remain volatile.
57
Image Credit : Getty
Gold, Silver Prices Today
Here are the latest gold and silver prices today in major cities:**Gold (per 10 grams):**- Mumbai: ₹1,50,330- Delhi: ₹1,50,070- Chennai: ₹1,50,770- Bengaluru: ₹1,50,450- Hyderabad: ₹1,50,570- Kolkata: ₹1,50,130**Silver (per 1 kg):**- Mumbai: ₹2,31,170- Delhi: ₹2,30,770- Chennai: ₹2,31,840- Bengaluru: ₹2,31,350- Hyderabad: ₹2,31,540- Kolkata: ₹2,30,860These numbers clearly show that prices for both metals remain slightly higher in South India.
67
Image Credit : Getty
International Market
The international market also saw major ups and downs. Spot gold jumped by about 3% to reach $4,849 per ounce, while silver also remained volatile. News of the ceasefire between the US, Israel, and Iran brought some relief, but the situation is still uncertain. This is why investors are not yet fully confident.
77
Image Credit : Getty
Volatility
Experts believe that both gold and silver will remain volatile in the coming days. If international tensions rise again, gold prices could go even higher. However, if the situation normalises, a price drop is also possible. This is a time for investors to think carefully before making a move. Today's trend shows a market that looks stable on the surface, but there's a lot of turmoil underneath. Gold's strength and silver's weakness signal that investors are still caught between fear and uncertainty.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos