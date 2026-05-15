1 8 Image Credit : Asianet News

Gold Price

Gold prices change every single day. The rates are currently hovering in the one-and-a-half lakh range, and this number keeps changing. For the last few months, gold prices have been climbing steadily. Even when there's a dip, it's not a major fall. Today, the price has changed again, dropping slightly from yesterday. Let's take a look at the rates in different cities.