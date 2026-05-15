Gold Price Falls On 15th May: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold rates are always on the move. Compared to yesterday, prices have seen a bit of a drop today. Here's a quick look at the 22 and 24-carat gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi
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Gold Price
Gold prices change every single day. The rates are currently hovering in the one-and-a-half lakh range, and this number keeps changing. For the last few months, gold prices have been climbing steadily. Even when there's a dip, it's not a major fall. Today, the price has changed again, dropping slightly from yesterday. Let's take a look at the rates in different cities.
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Kolkata Gold Price
Here are today's gold prices in Kolkata: 22-carat gold is at Rs 16,009 per gram, and 24-carat is at Rs 16,233 per gram. For comparison, yesterday's prices in Kolkata were: 22-carat at Rs 14,675 per gram and 24-carat at Rs 14,880 per gram.
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Chennai Gold Price
In Chennai today, 22-carat gold costs Rs 14,950 per gram, while 24-carat is Rs 16,309 per gram. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the rate for 22-carat gold is Rs 14,675 per gram, and for 24-carat, it's Rs 16,009 per gram.
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Delhi Gold Price
Let's look at Delhi's gold prices today. A gram of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 14,690, and 24-carat is at Rs 16,024. In Bengaluru, the rates are Rs 14,675 for 22-carat and Rs 16,009 for 24-carat gold per gram.
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Ahmedabad Gold Price
In Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold is selling for Rs 14,680 per gram, and 24-carat is at Rs 16,014. The prices in Kerala are Rs 14,675 for 22-carat and Rs 16,009 for 24-carat. Vadodara shares the same rates as Ahmedabad: Rs 14,680 for 22-carat and Rs 16,014 for 24-carat.
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Hyderabad Gold Price
Today in Hyderabad, you'll pay Rs 14,675 for a gram of 22-carat gold and Rs 16,009 for 24-carat. In Jaipur, the rates are Rs 14,690 for 22-carat and Rs 16,024 for 24-carat. Chandigarh has the exact same prices as Jaipur.
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Nagpur Gold Price
Nagpur's gold rates today are Rs 14,675 for 22-carat and Rs 16,009 for 24-carat per gram. In Patna, the price is Rs 14,680 for 22-carat and Rs 16,014 for 24-carat. Surat's gold prices are identical to Patna's.
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Lucknow Gold Price
In Lucknow, the price for 22-carat gold is Rs 14,690 per gram, and for 24-carat, it's Rs 16,024. Down south in Madurai, 22-carat is Rs 14,950 and 24-carat is Rs 16,309. Meanwhile, in Bhubaneswar, the rates are Rs 14,675 for 22-carat and Rs 16,009 for 24-carat.
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