Piyush Goyal met German leaders to boost India-Germany trade and the India-EU partnership. They focused on investment in key sectors. Goyal also held talks with Rajiv Ranjan Singh to increase fisheries exports and fisherfolk incomes.

India-Germany Economic Cooperation

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with the leadership of Germany on Thursday to discuss the expansion of bilateral trade, investment, and strategic cooperation across several high-growth sectors. These talks were geared toward reinforcing the India-Germany economic relationship while also addressing the broader India-European Union trade partnership.

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"Held a productive discussion with senior leaders and policymakers from Germany on strengthening India-Germany economic cooperation and advancing the India-EU trade partnership. The discussions focused on strengthening the business environment, enhancing investment flows, and deepening collaboration across key sectors including textiles, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, mobility and manufacturing," Goyal said in a separate post on X.

Both sides expressed a desire to work more closely on manufacturing and renewable energy, which were identified as critical components of their future economic engagement. "Both sides acknowledged the immense potential for expanding trade, fostering innovation, and building resilient supply chains through closer partnership and stronger industry engagement," the Minister said.

Boosting Fisheries Exports

Apart from foreign leadership, earlier in the day, Minister Goyal and Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh held a meeting to discuss opportunities to increase fisheries exports and enhance the incomes of fisherfolk in the country.

Sharing details about the meeting in a social media post on Thursday, Piyush Goyal said the government remained committed to supporting sustainable growth and innovation in the fisheries sector. "Co-chaired a productive meeting along with my colleague @LalanSingh_1ji, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairy and Panchayati Raj. Discussed opportunities to boost fisheries exports and enhance the incomes of our fisherfolk. We also reiterated our continued commitment to fostering sustainable growth & driving innovation in the sector," Goyal stated in the post. (ANI)